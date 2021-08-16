X

    Preseason College Football Rankings 2021: Experts Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 Poll

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2021

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The AP Top 25 poll, released every college football preseason and incorporating the weekly votes of a panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country, is now the United States' longest-running college football poll. 

    Its close cousin, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, was released last week, and while there weren't many surprises in the top four (which were, in order, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State), there were some fresh names further down the list, such as the Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 10 and Indiana, making its first-ever appearance in that poll, at No. 17. 

    In the first AP poll of the preseason, there are similarly few surprises at the top. The top four of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State is identical to the Coaches Poll. 

    In the AP poll, Cincinnati moves up to No. 8 overall, and North Carolina lands the No. 10 spot. 

    The full AP Top 25 is below, followed by a roundup of notable expert reactions to the early rankings. 

         

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Full AP Top 25 Poll

    1. Alabama

    2. Oklahoma

    3. Clemson

    4. Ohio State

    5. Georgia

    6. Texas A&M

    7. Iowa State

    8. Cincinnati 

    9. Notre Dame

    10. North Carolina

    11. Oregon

    12. Wisconsin

    13. Florida

    14. Miami (FL)

    15. USC

    16. LSU

    17. Indiana

    18. Iowa

    19. Penn State

    20. Washington 

    21. Texas 

    22. Coastal Carolina

    23. Louisiana-Lafayette

    24. Utah

    25. Arizona State

    Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

         

    Expert Reactions

    One of the most obvious differences between last week's Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 is that Arizona State just made it into the latter but was left off the former. 

    ESPN's Peter Burns had the bold take that not only should Arizona State have been left off the AP Poll, as well...but that Kentucky, a program many regard as strong yet which received no votes among the panel of AP Poll voters, should have come in at No. 25.

    Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

    1st AP Poll feels about right except they should have flipped the following teams: Bama &amp; Georgia Florida &amp; LSU Louisiana &amp; Texas Arizona State &amp; Kentucky https://t.co/l956vA1n8N

    Iowa State's ranking of No. 8 in the Coaches Poll was its highest position on the list since 1991. On the AP Poll, it sits at No. 7, indisputably a top-10 program, as Ben Visser of the Cedar Rapids Gazette noted. 

    Ben Visser @BenVisser43

    Iowa State checks in at No. 7 in the AP Poll. The Cyclones are undisputedly a preseason top-10 team (they were No. 8 in the coaches poll) . https://t.co/VPx9MmP4pX

    As Pete Byrne, a sports director for CBS and FOX in South Bend, pointed out, Notre Dame has a difficult schedule this season; four of its opponents are in the top 15. 

    Pete Byrne WSBT @PeteByrneSports

    #NotreDame starts the season ranked 9th in the AP Poll. ND opponents Cincinnati(8), North Carolina (10), Wisconsin (12) &amp;USC (15) all in the Top 15. Indiana begins 17th. Full poll here: https://t.co/iWrPNXuEqq

    With the caveat that the AP Poll is "largely meaningless," Bryan Ives nevertheless noted that Clemson is ranked in the AP top five for the 57th straight week, which approaches a record:

    Bryan Ives @awaytoworthy

    Remember, AP Polls are largely meaningless. However, a note or two on the three ranked ACC teams. No. 3 Clemson is ranked in the AP top-5 for the 57th straight week. That is 39 weeks longer than any other active streak (Alabama, 18) and 11 shy of the record (Alabama, 68) (1/3)

    The sportswriters and broadcasters who vote in the AP Poll were cooler on UCF than the coaches who vote in the Coaches Poll; the program received 29 votes in the latter but just five in the former. 

    Jason Beede @therealBeede

    Like the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, #UCF is receiving votes in the 2021 preseason AP Top 25 Poll. After receiving 29 votes in the Coaches Poll, the Knights only get 5 votes in the AP Poll. The full poll: https://t.co/ra66nv0yaM https://t.co/c7mRlU9xsi

    In all, the balance of power seemed to be less obvious to the voters of the AP Poll than to the coaches. As The Athletic's Chris Vannini pointed out, five teams received first-place votes in the AP Poll, Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. (Alabama, of course, had far and away the most, with 47. The next highest were Oklahoma and Clemson, tied with six.)

    In the Coaches Poll, only two teams received first-place votes. 

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    The AP Poll is out. Five teams receiving first-place votes compared to two in the Coaches Poll. https://t.co/oX8DziVNhU https://t.co/AL6JNXPBfI

    Even though power is shifting in NCAA football, and even though some worry that Alabama's high-profile departures could weaken the team, the Crimson Tide is used to being on top. As Chris Fallica noted, this marks the 100th week under Nick Saban that the Tide has been No. 1 in the AP Poll.

    Chris Fallica @chrisfallica

    If, as expected, Alabama is No. 1 in the Preseason AP Poll, it will mark the 100th week under Nick Saban that the Tide has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.

    The top five of the AP Poll will be delightful to watch ebb and flow during this college football season. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!