NBA Summer League 2021: Championship Game TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings will put undefeated records on the line in the 2021 Summer League Championship Game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Both teams have been impressive in Vegas. Four teams ran up perfect 4-0 records in league play, but the Celtics (21.0) and Kings (13.8) punched their tickets to battle for the title by virtue of their average margins of victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12.8) and New Orleans Pelicans (11.5) came up just short in that department.

Both the Celtics and Kings rosters feature a number of young players who figure to go on to successful NBA careers. With both teams in red-hot form, we should get a competitive game with several players out to prove themselves in front of a national television audience.

Summer League Championship Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 17

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

It's tough to pick against the Celtics at this point. They have been a fine-tuned machine offensively and are shooting the lights out as a team. They have converted on 40.3 percent of their three-point attempts and are making 15.5 triples per game.

That shooting will be bolstered by the return of Payton Pritchard, who played in the team's first three Summer League games. He missed the team's fourth game to go drop 92- and 60-point performances at the Portland Pro-Am, but he announced on Twitter that he'll be back for the final game in Vegas.

The 23-year-old point guard has been electric for the Celtics, averaging 20.3 points and 8.7 assists per game.

Even without Pritchard, Boston didn't have any trouble generating offense. It beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-80 with five scorers in double-digits. Carsen Edwards took over as the primary table-setter with seven assists and 16 points.

The Celtics management team has to like what it has seen from its young players in the desert. First-round picks Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford have both been instrumental in this championship run.

Nesmith is averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field, and Langford is chipping in an additional 11 points.

The Kings haven't been quite as dominant as the Celtics, but they've put together a great run in Vegas. Jahmi'us Ramsey has led the way with 16.3 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.

Ninth overall pick Davion Mitchell has shone in his four games. He's posted 5.5 assists with 11.3 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from three.

They've also got some key contributions from less-heralded prospects. Emanuel Terry has been their biggest asset on the boards with seven per game while providing some highlight-reel dunks on the offensive end.

They will be without one of their standout performers for the game, though. Forward Chimezie Metu has been suspended for the championship game after he punched the Mavericks' Eugene Omoruyi, per the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson.



Metu has averaged 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, so his presence will be missed. However, the Kings have been able to rely on depth. Louis King has hit 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts while averaging over 10 points per game.

Neemias Queta has been a strong presence for them on the interior. He's averaging 1.25 blocks per game in just over 21 minutes of run per contest.

With one last chance to prove to the Kings brass they are worthy of a role in the regular season, we should be in for an entertaining and competitive championship game.