Drew McIntyre Beats Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Drew McIntyre beat former friend Jinder Mahal in a grudge match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night.

McIntyre made quick work of Mahal and wasted little time before hitting his lethal Claymore Kick for the win.

The two men were part of the 3MB stable between 2012-14 until WWE released the Scot, before returning in 2017 and winning the WWE Championship last year. There was no title on the line Saturday, but both men were out for revenge.

The feud between them started on July 5 when Mahal stole McIntyre's sword, a family heirloom. The Scottish Warrior revealed it was merely a replica, but that didn't stop him from getting back at The Modern Day Maharaja.

McIntyre smashed up Mahal's prized motorcycle on the following week's Raw, and there was nothing he nor his henchmen Shanky and Veer could do as they watched on the Titantron from the ring.

Mahal refused to let the Scot get away with those actions and took his revenge at Money in the Bank during the men's same-titled ladder match.

Just when it looked like McIntyre was about to secure the briefcase for a future world title match, Mahal and his heavies arrived on the scene to cost him a chance to win.

That only served to infuriate The Scottish Warrior, who went on a rampage in subsequent weeks. That included wielding a steel chair and hitting Shanky with it repeatedly.

When Mahal, Shanky and Veer decided to introduce steel chairs into the equation, McIntyre used his sword and swung it at the terrified Superstars.

With the Scot seemingly becoming increasingly unhinged, a match between him and Mahal was booked for SummerSlam, which was undoubtedly a worrying proposition for The Maharaja.

Given his status as a top guy, McIntyre was the heavy favorite to win at SummerSlam, and he did precisely that, which means it may not be long before he gets back into the title scene.

