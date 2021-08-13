2021 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

0 of 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's a little hard to consider any team quarterbacked by Tom Brady a legitimate underdog or sleeper. Although it differed between each sportsbook, the odds Brady and the Buccaneers would take home Super Bowl 55 put them as one of the five or six favorites to win it all. After an underachieving regular season, Tampa Bay entered the NFC Wild Card Round as the No. 5 seed with little expectation of making it past the divisional round.

We know how that ended.

As the Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021—they'll have all 22 starters back from last year's championship team—they are a close second to Kansas City among the favorites to bring home Super Bowl 56, with Buffalo, Green Bay and Baltimore a ways behind them.

But who could sneak up and surprise everyone? The pool is relatively small if you consider that only one team, the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, has won a Super Bowl without an elite-caliber quarterback in the last two decades. Teams like Denver, Minnesota and Tennessee might be trendy sleeper picks, but none of the three have a quarterback you'd count among the top 10 or 12 in the league.