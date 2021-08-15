Ranking the NBA's Top Big 3s Ahead of 2021-22 Season

1 of 11

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart

This placement feels wrong—and maybe it is—when Tatum and Brown both have credible claims to top-20 status. And given their respective ages (23 and 24), each is presumably still ascending.

But the Shamrocks don't deserve the benefit of the doubt after taking a big step backward last season, free-falling from a .667 winning percentage to a .500 mark. Plus, the trio loses some luster (and a lot of scoring punch) with Marcus Smart sliding into Kemba Walker's old spot.

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr.

You could make the case Doncic's star power is so overwhelming that it moves the Mavericks into the top-10 by himself. I won't, but you could if you really wanted.

Obviously, the issue isn't with Doncic, who should earn every last cent of his new $207 million supermax deal. Rather, it's the hard-to-shake images of Porzingis disappearing in the postseason and the fact that Hardaway only holds Big Three status because of a lack of viable alternatives in Dallas.

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Yes, the Nuggets have the reigning MVP in Jokic, who hardly seems to have topped out with last season's absurd (and seldom-seen) average stat line of 26 points, 10 boards and eight dimes. But can you say for certain what else is included?

Murray is an offensive rock star, but he's not healthy, having suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in April. And while Porter has flashed the scoring punch of a No. 1 option, the 23-year-old fights bouts of inconsistency and has a worrisome history of back problems.

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr.

When the Leonard-George tandem is at full strength, it ranks among the best in basketball. But Leonard is facing a potentially lengthy recovery after suffering a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and could miss most (or even all) of next season.

Not to mention, Morris is only listed by default. He's solid but will never be confused for a star. Truth be told, if I were more bullish about the sustainability of Reggie Jackson's torrid playoff run, he'd get the nod over Morris.

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic

Portland perhaps did itself a major disservice by not pushing harder for a significant upgrade this summer. Overlooking Lillard's plea for "urgency" from the front office could prove catastrophic if it pushes him out the door.

It's worth noting, though, the Blazers still have a top-half trio with Lillard, McCollum and Nurkic, which posted a plus-9.7 net rating across 678 minutes last season. But between Nurkic's recent injury woes (45 appearances the last two seasons combined) and the defensive deficiencies of a Lillard-McCollum backcourt, there's not enough here to get Portland into the top 10.