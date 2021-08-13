Each MLB Team's Breakout Prospect Turning Heads in 2021

4 of 6

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (Age: 22)



Preseason Rank: NR



A fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2020, Strider touched 99 mph with his fastball at the alternate site last year while showing a good changeup and a hard curveball with swing-and-miss potential. He has struck out 110 of the 269 batters he has faced over three minor league levels this year, logging a 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15.4 K/9 in 64.1 innings. He'll continue to be developed as a starter for now, but he also has a high floor as a late-inning reliever.

Miami Marlins: LHP Jake Eder (Age: 22)



Preseason Rank: 30



A highly regarded prep prospect who slipped in the 2017 draft because of his strong commitment to Vanderbilt, Eder never lived up to his full potential on campus because of a limited role and spotty control. The Marlins took a chance with an above-slot deal in the fourth round in 2020, and he has been lights out at Double-A this year. The 6'4" southpaw has a 1.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. With a fastball that touches 97 mph, a plus curveball and improving command, he is yet another promising young arm in a stacked Miami system.

New York Mets: OF Carlos Cortes (Age: 24)



Preseason Rank: 29



After a solid season at High-A in 2019, Cortes has shown significantly more power at Double-A this year, raising his slugging percentage from .397 to .517 while tallying 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 RBI in 68 games. He has a limited defensive profile, despite the rare trait of being ambidextrous, so he'll go as far as his bat carries him.

Shoutout to Tylor Megill, who began the season as the No. 28 prospect in the Mets system. The right-hander has posted a 3.20 ERA in 45 innings in the big league rotation.

Philadelphia Phillies: C Logan O'Hoppe (Age: 21)



Preseason Rank: 17



A 23rd-round pick in 2018 who hit .216 with a .673 OPS at Low-A in 2019, O'Hoppe has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Playing at High-A Jersey Shore, he's hitting .270/.329/.471 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI, and he's thrown out 32 percent of base stealers for good measure.

"O'Hoppe draws rave reviews for his work ethic, makeup, leadership and ability to call a game behind the plate," per Baseball America.

Washington Nationals: RHP Aldo Ramirez (Age: 20)



Preseason Rank: 25 (Red Sox system)



Acquired in a one-for-one deal that sent Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, Ramirez has a 2.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 31 innings at Single-A this year. With advanced pitchability and three quality offerings, he has a great chance of sticking as a starter and moving quickly through the minor leagues. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined since June with elbow tendinitis, but it's been a breakout season nonetheless.