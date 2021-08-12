Madden 22: EA Access Release Date and Highlights from Gameplay Video Trailer

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Madden NFL 22 will be officially released on Aug. 20. Those who preorder the game will be able to play it three days earlier, but there's also a way to play the game even before then.

For EA Play members, there will be a 10-hour trial of Madden NFL 22 available on Thursday. It will be found on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And while there will be a limit on how long it can be played, it will still allow gamers to get onto the virtual gridiron for a taste of this year's game.

Plus, it won't be much longer until the game is fully released. So, another full year of Madden is nearly upon us.

There appear to be quite a few upgrades and improvements in this year's game. Franchise mode is getting some needed boosts, Face of the Franchise career mode will have a new story and upgrades, and other modes—such as Madden Ultimate Team—will have some noticeable changes.

However, we're going to take a deeper look at what will be different once you're actually into a game.

EA Sports released a trailer breaking down the gameplay improvements last month. And while all consoles will get upgrades, those who play on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will have some additions that the last-gen consoles won't have.

The biggest upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be the "dynamic gameday" integration. This includes upgrades to atmosphere and momentum and the implementation of NFL Next Gen Stats.

There will now be an updated broadcast presentation, which will include superfans, crowd animations, celebrations and more. The game's momentum will impact sideline reactions, and there will also be a meter that determines game events based on how the matchup has been going.

Home teams will get an M-factor that can help shift the momentum in its favor. And it makes sense, considering it should be tougher to win as the road team. In real life, crowds and the environment can have a big impact on a game, and now it can in Madden, too.

NFL Next Gen Stats have improved real-life football broadcasts, and now it will do the same in the game. Ever been amazed at how quickly a quarterback can get the ball out or, on the flip side, how quickly a defense has put pressure on a QB? Those advanced stats will now show up in Madden as well.

As always, there are improvements to player movement. Every year, Madden gets closer to replicating what it's like to watch an actual NFL game, and this year's edition appears to take another step toward making it as realistic as possible.

For more on each of these new gameplay features, check out the EA Sports trailer:

Now, it's almost time to hop onto Madden and check it all out. And for EA Play subscribers, that time is coming very soon.