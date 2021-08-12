Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 1 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

3 of 4

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Sunday, Aug. 15, 11:30am ET

TV/Streaming: NBCSN

And this leaves us with the marquee match of the opening matchday of the season. Champions Man City traveling south to London to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Harry Kane, subject of much transfer speculation over the summer, play for the home side? His team seems to think so, but the England captain didn't return to London until this week and will have little or no time to train before Sunday's match.

Either way, we should be in for a cracker of a match as Spurs have strengthened their squad and City will want to start its title defense with a positive result.

Fresh from a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss in the FA Community Shield against Leicester (it's just a glorified preseason match, depending who you ask), Pep Guardiola's charges will be eager to restate their claim as the best team in the land against Tottenham. Record signing Jack Grealish only made a cameo appearance against the Foxes, but don't expect the same against Spurs, where he'll likely get the nod from the opening whistle in Pep’s system that currently lacks a true no.9 presence.

Grealish will look to combine with the likes of Riyad Mahrez (still very good), Ferran Torres (becoming very good) and Ilkay Gundogan (always very good) to create the opportunities in the Spurs' area. We're still a few weeks away from seeing Jack working with Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne, but the City side Guardiola trots out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium won’t be anything to scoff at.

On Nuno's side, most of the talk has been about the action off the pitch with captain and talisman Harry Kane squarely top of mind for all Spurs fans. His transfer saga has gone the full length of the summer with that run to the Euro 2020 final with England prolonging the drama. Reports are currently wavering between Kane being open to a new contract to a move to Man City as the only option. Very fun for all those in white or cosmic galaxy.

Whether Kane is in the squad or not remains to be seen, but Spurs have other firepower besides the Englishman. Fan favorite (that's all fans, to be clear) Heung-Min Son has had a productive preseason with three goals in four matches. He'll be tasked with breaking down Ruben Dias and the rest of City's typically stingy backline. We could also see new Tottenham signing Bryan Gil, though the exciting attacking option will likely come off the bench given that he only joined the team this week.

Expect a tight contest that could be broken wide open with an individual display or two by one of the match's many stars. Should that happen, the game will obviously change, and we will be the beneficiaries of this. Spurs will want a result at home against the champions, and the Kane undertones will keep the emotions high throughout.

In the end, the points are shared in an exciting match with positives for both sides.

Match Prediction: Tottenham 1, Manchester City 1