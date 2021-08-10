Preview and Predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

It's unlikely that this is exactly how the table will look come May 22, as lots of variables are always in play with teams getting better, worse and at times, neither. Now's the time to dream:

Manchester City (last season: champions) Chelsea (4th) Manchester United (2nd) Liverpool (3rd) Tottenham Hotspur (7th) Leicester City (5th) Arsenal (8th) Aston Villa (11th) Leeds (9th) West Ham United (6th) Everton (10th) Wolverhampton Wanderers (13th) Newcastle United (12th) Southampton (15th) Norwich City (Championship, 1st) Crystal Palace (14th) Brentford (Championship, 3rd) Burnley (17th) Brighton & Hove Albion (16th) Watford (Championship, 2nd)

That's right: My money is on Manchester City to win a fourth EPL title in five seasons. The addition of Grealish (and maybe, just maybe Harry Kane?) provides a wealth of attacking options rarely seen to this extent, and they will be too hard to stop. City is strong through the core with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones shoring up the back line in front of Ederson, and the side's methodical plowing through the competition looks destined to continue.

The biggest change in the top four is Chelsea, a squad that I nearly identified as the predicted winners. Thomas Tuchel's side was already formidable as last season ended with its lifting of the Champions League trophy. Throw in a true No. 9 powerhouse like Romelu Lukaku, who has much to prove in the EPL, and it's hard to think the Blues will be anywhere but right at the top of the table, fighting for the title throughout all 38 matches.

Tuchel's coaching prowess proved so effective (11 clean sheets in the final 19 matches) that you have to wonder if he was in charge from the start of the year that maybe they wouldn't have been 19 points off the leaders.

After the Stamford Bridge boys comes Manchester United, who are still a year away from pushing City for the title. There were some key additions for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, with Jadon Sancho finally joining the fold from Borussia Dortmund, as well as the experienced Raphael Varane heading over from Real Madrid. They fill two positions of need that will strengthen the club at either end of the park.

If they can keep hold of Paul Pogba and maybe tie him down to a long-term contract, the pieces are in place to make a run in 2022-23. For now, another top-four finish seems most likely.

Rounding out the top four is another of the Super League Six, with the Reds of Liverpool coming fourth. They're a very good squad, made stronger by the return of Virgil Van Dijk after a long recovery from ACL surgery. The forward trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has probably seen its best days and is due for a refresh, but the three will contribute and keep Liverpool in the top-four conversation, at least through this season.

Leicester likely misses out again, despite a strong summer, and Spurs won't have it all together under Nuno Espirito Santo to push the teams ahead in the table. Arsenal? Let's not be silly. West Ham, one of last season's darlings, haven't done enough to stay up there with the big boys. Aston Villa, on the other hand, could be a handful given its additions to offset Grealish's departure.

At the other end of the table, the newly promoted trio of Norwich, Watford and Brentford will be in the middle of the relegation fight for the majority of the campaign with Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton all struggling after good runs in the top flight. Ultimately, Watford, Burnley and Brighton will go down after not having enough firepower to get those late-season points when it matters most.