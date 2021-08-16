1 Player to Watch on Every MLB Team Down the Stretch

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Roughly half of the teams in Major League Baseball are hoping to win a World Series in a few months, while the other half is just trying to get their fans excited about the 2022 schedule.

Either way, all 30 teams have at least one highly intriguing player to watch over the final seven weeks of the regular season.

How we define "highly intriguing" varies from team to team, of course.

Some are guys who have been surprisingly red hot as of late, and we want to see if it'll continue. Others are All-Stars in a funk who may or may not snap out of it.

There are young players whose teams are hoping to find out if they can build around them for the future, and there are guys who will be free agents in three months, hoping to increase the value of their next contract.

And there are others still who don't fall into any of those buckets.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Statistics are current through the start of play on Sunday, August 15.