1 Hot-Take Prediction for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Season

Arizona Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner Bounces Back in a Big Way

MadBum's first season outside of San Francisco was a colossal bummer. He made four mostly ineffective starts before spending nearly a month on the IL with a back strain. And he still didn't look quite right when he came back in September. He ended up with a career-worst K/9 rate (6.48) and a home-run rate more than twice as bad as anything he had posted in the previous 10 seasons.

Was it the beginning of the end for Bumgarner or just a hiccup during a pandemic? We're inclined to believe the latter and that he'll be back to his usual 200-plus-innings workhorse routine in 2021.

Don't plan on it changing the Diamondbacks' lot in the NL West, though. They're still going to finish behind both the Dodgers and the Padres. But at least they'll get ace-level stuff from the guy whose base salary is more than twice that of his next-closest teammate.

Colorado Rockies: Will Begrudgingly Trade Trevor Story and Possibly Charlie Blackmon Well Before the Deadline

It's almost a foregone conclusion that Story is going to get traded. The Rockies are going nowhere fast, and they risk getting absolutely nothing in return if they hang onto him through the July 31 trade deadline and simply hope to re-sign the free-agent shortstop this offseason.

The real question is: How long do they wait to pull the trigger? And will they also try to get out from under what's left of the six-year, $108 million deal Blackmon signed before the 2018 season? Our guesses are late June and absolutely.

They already agreed to eat $50 million in the process of trading Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals back in late January, essentially waving the white flag on this season and probably the next couple. They might as well fully steer into the skid and try to expedite the rebuilding process by trading away the two biggest stars left on the roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers Will Win Both NL MVP and Cy Young

Yes, I know I already said Jacob deGrom will win the NL Cy Young award, but allow me to hedge my hot takes here.

The last time a team won both MVP and Cy Young in the same year was in 2014 when Clayton Kershaw won both for the Dodgers. Prior to that, it last happened in the NL when Albert Pujols and Chris Carpenter did it for the 2005 St. Louis Cardinals. Suffice it to say, it doesn't happen often.

But there's a great chance it happens this year for Los Angeles. In the MVP department, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger both rank among the favorites, Corey Seager isn't far behind and Max Muncy is a fun sleeper pick. On the Cy Young front, the Dodgers signed the reigning award winner in Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler is a solid candidate and Kershaw certainly isn't washed up yet.

San Diego Padres: The Offseason Trading Spree Pays Big Dividends

The Padres had a pretty solid pitching staff last year, ranking sixth in the majors in FanGraphs WAR. But they had one of the most aggressive offseasons in recent memory, trading for both Yu Darvish and Blake Snell in late December and then getting Joe Musgrove from the Pirates a few weeks later. And they didn't need to part with Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack or top prospect MacKenzie Gore in the process, so this starting rotation is absolutely loaded.

Is it enough to beat the Dodgers in the playoffs? We shall see. But the Padres are definitely going to make the playoffs, they will win a wild-card game, if necessary, and they will win an NLDS for the first time since 1998.

And that NLCS showdown between the Dodgers and Padres will be spectacular.

San Francisco Giants: Logan Webb Has a Breakout Year

Through 94 career innings pitched at the big league level, Webb hasn't been anything special, posting an ERA north of 5.00 in each of the past two seasons. But he tore through the minor leagues in 2017-19 with a cumulative ERA of 2.30 at his various stops along the way.

And while spring training stats often mean a whole lot of nothing, Webb has been fantastic this past month, racking up 22 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of one-run ball.

His spot in the Opening Day rotation was far from assured a few weeks ago, but he's penciled in as the No. 3 starter for the Giants. That's fitting, because at the end of the year, we'll look back and say that Webb was, at worst, the third-best pitcher (starter or reliever) on this roster.

