Shohei Ohtani and the Best Japanese Players in MLB History

0 of 10

Johm McCoy/Associated Press

Outside of Major League Baseball, Japan boasts the strongest league in the sport. Many terrific players spend their entire careers in Nippon Professional Baseball, but a few will occasionally head to the U.S.

Right now, the headliner is Shohei Ohtani.

The two-way superstar has become one of the sport's greatest talents, joining the likes of Ichiro Suzuki to hold such a distinction. Several more Japanese players have become long-term fixtures in a lineup or rotation, sometimes earning All-Star nods or finishing as a top contender for other individual honors.

While the list of players is subjective, considerations include both traditional and advanced stats. The order is alphabetical.