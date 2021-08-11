Steelers Players with Most to Prove in Preseason Game vs. Eagles

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

For the veterans on the Steelers roster, this is just the preseason; for those trying to earn a role or roster spot, it's proving season.

The pressure to perform in limited opportunities is what training camp is all about. With several roster spots and roles up for grabs in camp, these preseason games are pivotal auditions for a wide variety of players.

While teams are open to giving players with potential a shot right now, some tough decisions are always made on the way to getting the roster down to 53.

The Steelers got their first taste of what some players can do in the Hall of Fame game matchup with the Dallas Cowboys but the preseason officially gets underway Thursday night against the in-state rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are three players who should be feeling the pressure to prove themselves.