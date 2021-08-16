2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated 12-Team Round-by-Round Analysis

0 of 13

We're in it now, kids.

With the first full week of preseason games in the rearview mirror, we're getting that much closer to the season opener between the Dallas Daks and the Tampa Tommys on September 9. Football season is right around the corner.

Another NFL season means another fantasy football season. But before we can set lineups for Week 1, we have to draft teams.

It's the biggest day on the fantasy calendar, hands down.

There are numerous tools available to fantasy managers to help with predraft preparation, whether it's player rankings or strategy guides. But one of the most important tools is the mock draft—a practice run that can give you an idea where players are being drafted and when the big positional runs could start.

Now, some folks don't have the time (or inclination) to take part in a mock. But you can also glean some important information by examining this draft recently participated in by fantasy analysts, veteran players and, well, me.

It's a 12-team PPR league with a pretty straightforward setup—start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a defense, a kicker and a "flex" spot. I drew the No. 2 pick this time.

Let's get rolling, starting with a 1.01 pick that has been about as close to unanimous as fantasy picks get.

Note: This draft took place before the first full weekend of preseason games, so player movement and injuries from those games are not reflected.