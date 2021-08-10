7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

0 of 7

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms.

An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records.

There's no standard way to quantify a disappointing campaign, but a close approximation would be underperforming against the preseason win-total projection set by bookmakers. Every offseason, sportsbooks allow bettors to wager on whether a team will go over or under its projected W's.

Most of these initial projections end up being close to the final records, but there are plenty of instances of teams significantly underperforming or exceeding expectations, whether that is due to injuries, breakout performances from unlikely players or a myriad of other factors.

This piece will focus on the teams most likely to let their fans and "over" backers down in 2021, using their regular-season projected win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook as the barometer. It's worth noting that while some of these totals may look a bit high, the league did add a 17th game for the 2021 season.

With that in mind, here are seven squads that are most likely to fall short of their projected win totals in 2021 to have disappointing seasons.