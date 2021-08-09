Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in Late Rounds

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The modern NFL is all about the aerial attacks.

That's most obviously seen in the fact we're living in the golden age of quarterbacks with future Hall of Famers young and old taking snaps across the league. This plethora of impact passers is the reason fantasy football managers are often instructed to not pay a premium at the position.

It isn't quite the same at the wide receiver spot, where there's a wider gap between the haves and have-nots. But the pool of pass-catchers is still deep enough to provide significant value at the draft if you know where to look.

Let's get that ball rolling now by identifying three sleepers—with an average draft position (ADP) outside of the top 100, per FantasyPros—at the position.