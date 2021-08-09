Fantasy Football 2021: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Winning Strategy

2 of 4

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Running backs get drafted in the first round because they're at a premium. While there are 32 NFL teams, not every one has a lead running back who consistently gets more carries than the rest of the players in the backfield.

Because of that, you can never stack up too many running backs on your roster during the first few rounds of a fantasy draft. Consider this: No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers on an NFL team still get on the field a good bit and can put up big numbers, while No. 2 and No. 3 running backs contribute much less.

The best first-round strategy is to add a running back, especially if you have a top-four pick, where it's a given that you should draft one of McCaffrey, Cook, Henry or Kamara. But there are some strong backs available late in the first round, as well as in the few rounds to follow.

If you can get three strong starting running backs on your roster, they can all fit in your lineup by utilizing the flex spot. There's also depth in case one underperforms or gets injured.