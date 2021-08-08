Fantasy Football 2021: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names

0 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

There are many ways to field a successful fantasy football squad, but uncovering early sleepers is almost always a winning formula. It's important not to miss on early fantasy draft selections, of course, but landing starting-caliber players in the later rounds will ensure a deep and talented roster that can survive even the biggest of bye-week blues.

This is why the return of the NFL preseason is important for fantasy managers in 2021. With limited training camps and no exhibition games in 2020, it was difficult to predict breakout fantasy seasons like Josh Allen's 45-touchdown campaign or Justin Jefferson's 1,400-yard rookie outing. Finding quality late-round targets will be a little easier with preseason games back on the menu.

The 2021 preseason kicked off on Thursday when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game. Few stars were on the field in the contest, but we did get an early look at players like rookie running back Najee Harris and tight end Dalton Schultz. We'll have more early looks over the next three weeks as the preseason unfolds.

Here, we'll examine some of the top potential sleepers to follow during the preseason, along with their current draft projections from FantasyPros. We'll also dive into our top point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for early-round draft targets and some fun and funny team and league names to help get your fantasy season started.