Edge Beats Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Edge defeated Seth Rollins in a heated grudge match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Having failed to put Rollins away with a spear and make him tap out in the Edgecator, Edge embraced a more diabolical side.

He first locked in a crossface submission. After Rollins broke the hold, the Hall of Famer slammed his head on the mat multiple times before applying a modified sleeper for the win.

While Edge and Rollins first developed bad blood several years ago, it wasn't until recently that they entered into a bitter feud, which stemmed from Rollins feeling as though Edge cut him in line for a Universal Championship opportunity.

After Roman Reigns beat Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the Universal title, Reigns and Paul Heyman claimed there wasn't anyone left to challenge The Tribal Chief. That was the cue for Edge to make his return to WWE programming for the first time since WrestleMania 37 in April when he lost to Reigns in a Triple Threat match that also included Daniel Bryan.

WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville granted Edge a Universal title bout against Reigns, which angered Rollins.

The Rated-R Superstar challenged Reigns at Money in the Bank, but Edge fell short of becoming Universal champion for the first time in his illustrious career when Rollins interfered and cost him the match.

In the following weeks, Edge and Rollins got into several altercations, with Rollins attempting to prove he was more deserving of the "ultimate opportunist" label than Edge.

Rollins launched a blind-side attack on Edge at the top of the ramp, hitting him with a camera and leaving him incapacitated.

That was the last straw for Edge, who challenged Rollins to a SummerSlam match. Rollins initially only said he would think about it, but Edge goaded him into accepting by calling Rollins a knockoff version of himself.

Edge also mentioned an encounter they had in 2014 when Rollins threatened to Curb Stomp Edge before John Cena made the save. At the time, Edge was retired and medically disqualified from wrestling due to a neck injury.

On SmackDown, Edge said Rollins made a big mistake by not finishing him off when he had the chance, but Rollins vowed to follow through at SummerSlam.

Despite Rollins' threats, Edge prevailed at the biggest event of the summer and may have put himself back in the Universal title conversation.

