NFL Players with the Most to Prove in 2021 Preseason

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. While the year's first contest was short on star power, many projected starters and key role players are likely to make their way into lineups as the preseason progresses.

Many of these players are going to have a lot to prove between now and the start of the regular season.

Obviously, it's what a player does after Week 1 that really matters. However, some players will spend the next few weeks battling for starting jobs, to justify contracts or to showcase their health. Here, we'll examine players in these categories who have the most to prove this preseason.

We're not examining players on the roster bubble here—we'll get to that in the coming days. Instead, we're focusing on veterans and high-profile rookies who should have secure roster spots but perhaps very insecure situations.

Let's dig in.