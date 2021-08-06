NBA Summer League 2021: Rosters for Las Vegas, Utah and Sacramento Teams

0 of 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Throughout August, there's going to be plenty of NBA Summer League action to help get you excited for the upcoming basketball season. In fact, things have already gotten underway in recent days, because the Summer League is divided between three cities.

The California Classic Summer League took place Tuesday and Wednesday in Sacramento, with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat taking part. Two games occurred each of the two days.

The Salt Lake City Summer League started Tuesday and concludes Friday. There are only four participating teams: the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz Blue and Utah Jazz White.

But the main attraction for the Summer League takes place in Las Vegas, where all 30 teams will be represented. The action begins Sunday and runs through Aug. 17.

Not every team has announced its Summer League roster, but HoopsHype has compiled the known players who will be participating.

Here's a look at some of the top Summer League storylines with play in Las Vegas soon to get underway.