Olympics Closing Ceremony 2021: Date, Schedule, Performers and Flag-Bearers

This year's Olympic Games in Tokyo have been like no other. Postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Games have featured no fans in the stands, with COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure that the events could be held safely.

Even though the atmosphere has been different, the level of competition has not. There have been some incredible moments, and that will continue into the final weekend.

The closing ceremony is set to be held Sunday at the Japan National Stadium, bringing a conclusion to these unorthodox Games. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Closing Ceremony Information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 8

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock and NBC Sports app

Replay: A prime-time rebroadcast will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Preview

While the opening ceremony is about the excitement of what's to come, the closing ceremony provides an opportunity to look back at all the great competition that took place during the Games. But both ceremonies will have something in common: no fans.

There hasn't been a ton revealed about what this year's closing ceremony will entail. The theme will be "worlds we share," which seems fitting considering that athletes from a wide range of nations came together to participate amid a pandemic.

It hasn't been announced who the performers will be at the closing ceremony. At the start of the Olympics, singers and dancers put on a show after Japanese singer Misia performed Japan's national anthem. John Legend was among the American performers to take part in a music video played during the opening ceremony.

Some countries have started to announce flag-bearers for the closing ceremony, but the United States isn't among them. During the opening ceremony, baseball player Eddy Alvarez and women's basketball star Sue Bird received the honors for the U.S. Both are still playing in the Games.

On Saturday, Alvarez and the U.S. baseball team are set to play Japan in the gold-medal game, while Bird and Team USA women's basketball will be looking to win gold Sunday.

One notable flag-bearer for the closing ceremony will be Texas-born track star Marcell Jacobs, who won the gold medal in the men's 100-meter dash while representing Italy. He finished the race in a personal-best 9.8 seconds to win in an upset.

"I know that I got to this point by making a lot of sacrifices, by getting through a lot of losses and disappointments," Jacobs said, per the Associated Press. "I always bounced back and pulled my sleeves up, and I know that this gold is the product of hard work."

Although most countries have yet to announce their flag-bearers for the closing ceremony, we should know more over the weekend. And there will surely be plenty of gold-medal winners who will get the honor.

At the end of Sunday's ceremony, the Olympic flag will be lowered, and Tokyo will officially hand it over to Paris, which is set to host the 2024 Games.