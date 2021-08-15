Every MLB Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of 2021 Regular Season

6 of 8

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The bottom line for all three of these teams is they have to win the division. One of them might end up stealing a wild-card spot from an NL West team, but it's a long shot. It's pretty simple: Win and they're in.

Philadelphia Phillies: The bullpen has been the downfall for the Phillies for the last few years, and the team has lived and died with it this year as well. But right now it's the starting pitching that is keeping this NL East race close. Philadelphia is 7-3 over its last 10 games, Bryce Harper is playing like an MVP, and the bullpen is back in business, which puts them in a good position to battle the Mets and Braves for the division.

Atlanta Braves: Finally, the Braves are over .500. It took a long time to get there, but once going over that .500 mark, they haven't looked back. I'm still not sure what to make of the Braves, who are without Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee) for the rest of the season and Freddie Freeman (upper respiratory infection) right now.

Atlanta has a plus-61 run differential, so maybe this is when the record starts to reflect that. A soft schedule has given them a chance to make up some ground and go 8-2 over the last 10 games and tie for the division lead. The Braves need to keep this inspired play going to give themselves a chance to take advantage of a bad division.

New York Mets: Where to start with the Mets? They moved into first place May 7 and didn't fall out of that spot until last weekend, when they were swept by the Phillies. The Mets appeared to be in a free-fall before sweeping the Washington Nationals last week.

But Jacob deGrom is injured and out in Los Angeles getting a second opinion. Noah Syndergaard hasn't pitched all season, and his timetable remains murky. Francisco Lindor is still injured, and key trade-deadline acquisition Javier Baez, his temporary replacement at shortstop, hit the IL this weekend as well.

The club made some good moves at the trade deadline but probably should have done more to fortify the rotation. Being a first-place team in a bad division doesn't mean much unless there is a significant cushion, and there isn't right now. The best case for the Mets: deGrom returns, Syndergaard returns, Lindor returns and starts hitting the way he did in Cleveland, and the Mets win the NL East because they aren't going to earn a wild-card spot with the way the teams in the West are playing.