Fantasy Football 2021: Most Exciting Sleepers to Target in Mock Drafts

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

During the first few rounds of a fantasy football draft, managers are selecting the best players in the NFL. These are the stars who are going to anchor your teams, likely for the entirety of the season (unless you have the misfortune of getting bitten by the injury bug).

But just like the on-field product, it takes more than one or two star players to win games in fantasy football. There needs to be depth up and down the roster, with players on the bench ready to fill in when there are injuries or starters who are not meeting expectations.

That's why the mid-to-late rounds of a fantasy football draft are often more important than the first few. Those rounds are when you get a competitive advantage over your leaguemates, especially if they are the type whose interest wanes as the event wears on.

So do your research to make sure you know which players could be the late-round steals who end up being key to winning the championship in your league.

Here are several exciting sleepers you should target in this year's drafts. And it may not be a bad idea to see where they are getting taken in mock drafts so that you can make sure they end up on your roster.