Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking the Top 5 QB-WR Stacks

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

In the early rounds of fantasy football drafts, most managers target high-volume, dual-threat running backs, but a dominant stack can also become the foundation of a league-winning lineup.

A stack refers to two players, a quarterback and a pass-catcher on the same team. You'll rack up points for the passing score and touchdown reception on one play. Though it's a common strategy, some managers overlook the benefits of a dynamic duo while searching for a running back with upside.

With a draft slot at the end of rounds, you may not have a chance to select a second season-long starter at running back. In that case, a strong quarterback-wide receiver tandem could become the ideal approach in Rounds 2-4.

You can also stack tight ends such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller with their respective quarterbacks, but we'll focus on wideouts in this top-five listing for 12-team point-per-reception leagues.

Let's go through each pair and why you should consider both players in the early rounds. We'll start with a handful of honorable mentions.