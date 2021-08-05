B/R MLB Community: Bold Postseason Predictions as the Playoff Race Heats Up

1 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

"Jameson Taillon will get the Wild Card Game start and the Yankees will advance to the ALDS." (@DekeGeek)



Taillon went 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and .182 opponents batting average in five July starts, two of which were against the Red Sox. I'd still think it would be Gerrit Cole taking the ball in a winner-take-all game, but there's always the possibility he's needed for Game 162 to get that far if the AL wild-card race remains tight.

"Yankees at Boston for the Wild Card Game. Chris Sale pitches a complete game shutout. Gerrit Cole goes eight shutout himself, but Aroldis Chapman gives up a walk-off bomb to Kyle Schwarber in the ninth." (@QRcode)

Chris Sale ramped up to 81 pitches in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Worcester, but that's a low-stress environment. I still think he's going to be brought along slowly and given a short leash in what will be his first MLB action since Aug. 13, 2019, so I'd be shocked to see him throw a complete game or run up a pitch count north of 100 anytime soon.

"Boston gets swept in the ALDS." (@fridafelcher)

With Nathan Eovaldi scuffling a bit as of late and Sale still something of an unknown, it's fair to wonder how the Red Sox rotation is going to hold up in the postseason. With that said, their lineup is potent enough that it's hard to see them getting shut down at the plate to the point of being swept.

"Tampa Bay Rays make it to the World Series again after Nick Anderson, Colin McHugh, Ryan Thompson and Jeffrey Springs all return from the IL and make the already-dominant bullpen untouchable. Shane Baz joins the starting rotation and plays a pivotal role too." (@carsonkamm)

The Rays have 15 pitchers on the injured list right now, and 30 different pitchers have made at least one appearance this season, yet they still rank sixth in the majors with a 3.56 ERA as a team. With Tyler Glasnow sidelined, the postseason rotation is going to be a lot of mixing and matching behind Ryan Yarbrough and Shane McClanahan, so getting those guys back would go a long way.

Shane Baz climbed to No. 33 on my updated Top 100 prospect list following the 2021 draft, and I absolutely think he can be this year's Ian Anderson in terms of stretch-run impact.

"Vlad Jr. leads the Blue Jays to the wild card and then to the World Series on the strength of a Triple Crown winning season." (@cody5s)

With a .324 average, 34 home runs and 85 RBI, Guerrero is certainly a Triple Crown candidate. However, he's chasing Shohei Ohtani in home runs (37) and sits behind Michael Brantley (.330) and Yuli Gurriel (.324) in the AL batting race, with Cedric Mullins (.321) nipping at his heels. My money is on Brantley getting in the way of history.

As for the Blue Jays' postseason chances, it's going to be up to the pitching staff to pave the way. Jose Berrios was a huge addition and Hyun Jin Ryu is throwing the ball extremely well right now, so it isn't outside the realm of possibility.