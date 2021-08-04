Olympic Synchronized Swimming 2021: Duet Medal Winners, Scores and Results

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

All Svetlana Romashina knows how to do is win gold medals in synchronized swimming.

Romashina captured her third consecutive first-place finish in the duet competition and sixth overall gold medal at the Olympics on Wednesday morning.

Romashina and her partner Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the competition with a final score of 195.9079. That was over three points better than China in second place.

The synchronized swimming duet discipline is much like figure skating in the Winter Olympics. The teams are asked to complete a technical routine and then put on a freestyle display.

Romashina and Kolesnichenko solidified their spot on top of the standings with a strong freestyle routine Wednesday.

Results

1. Russian Olympic Committee (Svetlana Romashina/Svetlana Kolesnichenko): 195.9079

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. China (Sun Wenyan/Huang Xuechen): 192.44499

3. Ukraine (Marta Fiedina/Anastasiya Savchuk): 189.4620

4. Japan (Yukiko Inui/Megumu Yoshida): 187.8166

5. Canada (Jacqueline Simoneau/Claudia Holzner): 184.4798

6. Italy (Linda Cerruti/Costanza Ferro): 183.5702

7. Austria (Anna-Maria Alexandri/Eirini Alexandri): 182.1773

8. France (Charlotte Tremble/Laura Tremble): 176.9807

9. Netherlands (Bregje de Brouwer/Noortje de Brouwer): 176.1612

10. Spain (Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin/Iris Tio Casas): 175.5948

11. Belarus (Vasilina Khandoshka/Daria Kulagina): 175.0101

12. Mexico (Nuria Diosdado/Joana Jimenez): 173.1857

Highlights

Romashina's third gold medal from the duet competition made her the most decorated women's synchronized swimmer in history. She previously won the gold in London and Rio de Janeiro with Natalia Ishchenko.

Romashina's performance did not dip with Kolesnichenko alongside her.

The Russian pair entered the free routine in first place following a technical round score of 97.1079, 1.5 points better than China.

Romashina and Kolesnichenko outclassed the Chinese duo of Sun Wenyan and Huang Xuechen once again Wednesday by creating almost a two-point advantage in the free routine.

Ukraine's Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk held a half-point advantage over the Japanese duo of Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida after the technical competition.

Ukraine maintained the edge for the bronze medal with a free routine that garnered a score that was over a point better than Japan.

Most of the duet competitors will now turn their focus to the team competition. Romashina was a member of the gold-medal-winning squads in that event in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Russian athletes won five of the six team competitions.