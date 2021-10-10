Bengals' Joe Burrow Taken to Hospital to Be Evaluated for Throat Injury

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Sunday that quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital with a possible throat contusion after the team's 25-22 overtime loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow played the entire game.

Cincinnati took the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He excelled in 10 games as a rookie, completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns, five picks and 6.7 yards per attempt. He also showed off his wheels with 142 yards and three scores.

Unfortunately, Burrow suffered a torn left ACL, MCL and partially torn PCL and meniscus after he was sacked during his team's game against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22.

The LSU product had successful surgery in December, and rehab went well enough for him to take the field during offseason practices. He was good to go for Day 1 of training camp, too, in late July.

Unfortunately, Burrow has now suffered another injury. If serious, Brandon Allen would take over as the starter.

Allen started five games for the Bengals in Burrow's absence last year, completing 63.4 percent of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and four picks.