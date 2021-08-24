WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Following a successful and monumental NXT TakeOver 36, WWE NXT presented the aftermath on the August 24 edition of the black-and-gold brand.

Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row have been at the crossroads for a long time. After many battles in and out of the ring, the group would finally clash in a six-man tag team match.

Samoa Joe ended the dominant reign of Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver, becoming the first-ever three-time NXT champion. Beginning his new reign at the top of NXT, The Samoan Submission Machine had plenty to say on his future.

The NXT Breakout Tournament has been special. Following the journey of two rising stars, Carmelo Hayes would clash with Odyssey Jones, a man twice his size. Hayes had gone through multiple heavyweights to make the finals, but Jones was completely unstoppable to this point.

Timothy Thatcher set the challenge to Ridge Holland alongside Tommaso Ciampa. The two men wanted to humble the young star. A battle with Holland was dangerous for anyone, but Thatcher has never backed down before.

Cameron Grimes finally put LA Knight behind him. Winning the WWE Million Dollar Championship, he would be officially crowned by his mentor Ted DiBiase.

This was only the beginning of a night of wrestling that was certain to begin the bold evolution of NXT.