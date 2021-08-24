WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24August 24, 2021
Following a successful and monumental NXT TakeOver 36, WWE NXT presented the aftermath on the August 24 edition of the black-and-gold brand.
Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row have been at the crossroads for a long time. After many battles in and out of the ring, the group would finally clash in a six-man tag team match.
Samoa Joe ended the dominant reign of Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver, becoming the first-ever three-time NXT champion. Beginning his new reign at the top of NXT, The Samoan Submission Machine had plenty to say on his future.
The NXT Breakout Tournament has been special. Following the journey of two rising stars, Carmelo Hayes would clash with Odyssey Jones, a man twice his size. Hayes had gone through multiple heavyweights to make the finals, but Jones was completely unstoppable to this point.
Timothy Thatcher set the challenge to Ridge Holland alongside Tommaso Ciampa. The two men wanted to humble the young star. A battle with Holland was dangerous for anyone, but Thatcher has never backed down before.
Cameron Grimes finally put LA Knight behind him. Winning the WWE Million Dollar Championship, he would be officially crowned by his mentor Ted DiBiase.
This was only the beginning of a night of wrestling that was certain to begin the bold evolution of NXT.
Timothy Thatcher (w/ Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Ridge Holland (w/ Pete Dunne)
Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes celebrated the victory over LA Knight. After The Million Dollar Man promised they would go to the moon, money with Grimes' face on them flew out into the crowd.
Timothy Thatcher attached the left arm of Ridge Holland. His technical offense wore out the arm of the big man, who could only answer back with pure power. Toothless Timmy fought with rabid ferocity, striking and stretching his opponent.
Holland used his strong legs to battle out of the single-leg Boston crab and planted Thatcher with a side powerslam for the victory. Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch joined in on laying out Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.
Result
Holland def. Thatcher by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
Thatcher is a fantastic veteran for any opponent. However, he and Holland did not easily click. This was a hard-fought competition where both men wanted to make it big. It just ended up being a solid TV match that continued to build the dominance of the former rugby star.
Holland is the ideal specimen in a new-look NXT where they want larger-than-life talent. He has more than proved himself early on. However, he still has a ways to go to compete at a main event level, even if he is already defeating main event talent.
This heel group led by Dunne is interesting. They are all hard-hitting opponents for any competition. Ciampa and Thatcher cannot fight them alone, but it is hard to say on the surface who would join them. It is possible this feud can lead to a WarGames match with the right stars added.
Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne
Indi Hartwell excitedly spoke in an interview about the wedding to come before Dexter Lumis gave out an invitation with the official date: September 14.
Gigi Dolin took over the action early, but Kacy Catanzaro played it smart by escaping the ring and hit Kayden Carter with the hot tag. Carter ran down Jacy Jayne then set up the neckbreaker/450 splash combination.
Mandy Rose found Dolin and Jayne backstage, telling them to follow her and make sure they never lost again.
Result
Carter and Catanzaro def. Dolin and Jayne by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not nearly as much the competitive match it likely should have been. While Dolin and Jayne got a short segment in control, this was far more about Carter and Catanzaro. The two have been built well as the next challengers to the NXT Tag Team Championships.
While it is appreciated that NXT is avoiding 50-50 booking with the likely No. 1 contenders, Dolin and Jayne were also supposed to be on the rise. In their first real challenge, the team falls flat.
It was the right result, but the timing of the match makes little sense. These two teams should not have been facing each other if there is a plan to push both.
Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz
Arash Markazi interviewed both Carmelo Hayes and Odyssey Jones. Hayes made clear that he already saw himself as a top talent in NXT. Jones was glad for the opportunities he already received in his short time since signing with WWE.
Raquel Gonzalez gladly accepted all challengers including Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray. Franky Monet interrupted to make clear she wanted the next shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
Valentina Feroz had fire but little hope against Kay Lee Ray. The former NXT UK women's champion stomped on her opponent and planted her with a series of throws. Ray threw her opponent into a superkick followed by a Gory bomb for the victory.
Result
Ray def. Feroz by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
Ray is one of the best wrestlers on the NXT roster. While she needed an introduction to a fresh audience, she did not need this match. This squash was completely flat. It went twice as long as it should have and rarely sold the best qualities of the former NXT UK women's champion's offense.
It will be interesting to see how WWE paces out the challengers to Gonzalez. Both Monet and Ray are great opponents to continue pushing the NXT women's champion forward. Both could also be the one to dethrone Gonzalez given their talent and spotlight.