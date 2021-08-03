Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 11 Highlights

3 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The women's long jump final went back and forth and back again in what appeared to be a two-woman battle between Team USA's Brittney Reese and Nigeria's Ese Brume.

Brume set an early high-water mark of 6.97 meters with her first jump, which was matched by Reese on her third jump. At that point in time, Reese held the tiebreaker with a second-best distance of 6.81 meters. However, Brume moved back into gold-medal position by going 6.88 meters with her fourth jump. Reese fell just shy (6.87) of matching Brume with her fourth jump, but she moved ahead of her with a fifth jump of 6.95 meters.

Then, in the sixth and final round, Germany's Malaika Mihambo crashed the party with a jump of 7.00 meters. Neither Reese nor Brume was able to match, taking silver and bronze, respectively, to Mihambo's gold.

For Reese, it was the third consecutive Summer Games medaling in the long jump. She also took gold in 2012 and silver in 2016.

And she wasn't the only woman to complete that triple dip on Day 11.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington took gold in the women's K-1 200-meter kayaking finals, as she did in both 2012 and 2016. The event has only been held three times in Olympic history, and she has won them all.

And that's not all. She took gold in this K-1 200m at the World Championships in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In other words, she has now dominated this event for an entire decade.

But wait, there's more. Carrington was back in the kayak a little over an hour later for the women's K-2 500-meter final. She and teammate Caitlin Regal took gold in that event too, bringing her career Olympic total to four gold medals and five total medals.

Carrington is now tied with Ian Ferguson (four gold, one silver) for the title of most decorated New Zealand Olympian in history, and she'll have a chance to bypass him later this week in the K-1 500-meter and/or the K-4 500-meter races.