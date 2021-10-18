Report: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Opts Not to Have Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't plan on having shoulder surgery this offseason, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 22-year-old has battled persistent shoulder trouble all season. The Padres placed him on the 10-day injured list to close out July after he experienced the third partial dislocation of his left shoulder.

Acee explained how the window for him to undergo surgery is closing rapidly since waiting any longer would likely mean a recovery period that extended into the 2022 MLB season.

At the time of Tatis' IL stint, San Diego manager Jayce Tingler acknowledged the 2021 All-Star could have surgery if he failed to make any progress during his IL stint.

Tatis was one of three Padres position players—joining Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado—to make the 2021 All-Star Game. He was one of MLB's best hitters, finishing with 42 home runs and a .975 OPS. His 6.1 WAR were second on FanGraphs among position players.

Perhaps rest is all Tatis needs over the coming months to allow his shoulder to heal. By not taking a more proactive route, though, he might raise concerns about the injury once again becoming an issue next season.