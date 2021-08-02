NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons and More

1 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

Bradley Beal is sticking with the Washington Wizards for the time being, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson.

Stadium's Shams Charania reiterated Beal's desire to stay with his current team.

Beal was one of the buzziest potential trade targets this offseason. His 31.3 points per game, 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 88.9-percent free-throw average probably have something to do with that. That he was instrumental in getting the Wizards back to the postseason for the first time in three years, in his best season to date, definitely helped.

In July, Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer said Beal would have welcomed a trade to Philadelphia, Boston, Golden State or Miami if it had come to it.

With Russell Westbrook on his way out of town, Beal will be the unquestioned leader of a Washington team that now has playoff experience on its side and potential for improvement from the so-so 34-38 record of a year ago.

Following his performance last year, Beal will demand attention from opponents, but also from the media and critics who will look to see if he can replicate his best statistical season to date or if it was an anomaly.

If it was not, and the Wizards can improve into a top contender in the East under his leadership, do not be surprised to see Beal's name in MVP conversations by season's end.