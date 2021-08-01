USMNT vs. Mexico: 2021 Gold Cup Final Odds, Live Stream and Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The United States men's national team and Mexico will write the latest chapter in their rivalry in Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup final.

The U.S. and Mexico are meeting in the Gold Cup decider in back-to-back tournaments for the first time since 2009 and 2011.

In the past decade, Panama and Jamaica have worked their way into Gold Cup finals, but they were unable to dethrone either the USMNT or Mexico. El Tri are is the reigning champions, having defeated the U.S. 1-0 in the most recent final two years ago.

Sunday's title bout will be a bit of a new experience for both teams since the match is being played in Las Vegas.

Gold Cup Final Info

Date: Sunday, August 1

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Mexico +130 (bet $100 to win $130); USMNT +245; draw +215

Preview

Mexico should be viewed as the favorite because of the veterans on its Gold Cup roster. National team mainstays Hector Herrera, Hector Moreno, Rodolfo Pizarro and Hirving Lozano are among the stars available for selection.

Mexico brought most of its first-choice stars to the Gold Cup. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is the exception to that list since he was included as one of the overage players in the Tokyo Olympics squad.

Conversely, the USMNT came into the tournament with an inexperienced roster since most of its top players are preparing for the European club seasons. Manager Gregg Berhalter brought in a majority of MLS players to figure out what his depth looks like ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifying, which begins in September.

With three games being played during the international windows, the USMNT needs players to fill in beneath Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and others to gain results.

The USMNT has not overwhelmed opponents on its path to the final, winning four of its five games 1-0.

The Americans have looked strong in the back thanks to the skills of goalkeeper Matt Turner and the presence of center backs Miles Robinson and James Sands.

Turner has established himself as the No. 2 goalkeeper on the depth chart, and an argument could be made that he deserves a start or two during WCQ to spell Zack Steffen. Sands and Robinson, meanwhile, are among the handful of candidates looking to fill the second center-back position next to John Brooks. Aaron Long is out for an extended period of time with an Achilles injury.

Up top, the USMNT has not been great, but it has received some decent contributions from Gyasi Zardes and Matthew Hoppe. Zardes knocked in the game-winning goal in the 86th minute against Qatar on Thursday. While he may not be as flashy as other players in the striker pool, Zardes is typically in the right spot at the right time and should prove to be valuable Sunday.

Hoppe broke on to the scene with his play at Schalke last season and is one of the few European-based players on the American roster. He has looked dangerous throughout the tournament, and a strong performance in Sunday's final could fuel his stock more on the transfer market if he is looking to play at a higher level than the 2. Bundesliga.

Mexico has not been perfect in the Gold Cup, either. It started with a 0-0 against Trinidad and Tobago and needed a win over El Salvador on the final matchday to secure first place on its group.

El Tri had no problem dealing with Honduras in the quarterfinals, but it needed extra time in the semifinals to eliminate Canada.

Mexico carries final experience throughout its squad, and it will provide the young U.S. defense with its biggest test of the tournament. Gerardo Martino's side should be favored, but if it can't put away chances, like during its semifinal with Canada, it may be an attritional game.

