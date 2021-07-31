The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 28

1 of 7

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It was Hall who was having the birthday.

But it was Strickland who was doing the celebrating.

The 30-year-old Californian claimed all along that he’d prove he was worthy of a top-10 ranking at 185 pounds and he did so in his first UFC main-event appearance, dominating his now-37-year-old foe in nearly every round on the way to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Strickland earned scores of 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three scorecards, sweeping all five rounds in the eyes of two judges and winning four of five rounds with the third.

B/R also scored it 49-46, giving Hall the second round, but it was completely overshadowed by the other four in which Strickland used a thudding left jab and powerful follow-up shots that kept Hall at a manageable distance and never fully able to get in the rhythm of the fight.

He ended the 25 minutes with a badly swollen left eye and looked both exhausted and mentally spent, while the unmarked Strickland looked and sounded like a guy who’d barely broken a sweat.

“From start to finish,” Fitzgerald said, “Sean Strickland put on a performance that proves that he belongs with the elite in this weight class.”

Strickland landed 133 significant strikes to Hall’s 81 and scored the fight’s only four takedowns in five attempts while running up better than four minutes of control time. He was particularly effective in the third and fourth rounds, landing a hard right hand that dropped Hall in the third and a clean, hard left jab in the fourth that had him wobbly and at least briefly in danger of a stoppage by referee Herb Dean.

“Five-rounders are fun. The last round, you’re so tired you don’t care about getting hit,” Strickland said. “(Hall is) a guy I always respected. He kind of scared me. I grew up watching his highlights.”

The two trained together several years ago while Strickland was campaigning as a welterweight, but he made the decision to move to middleweight following a near-fatal motorcycle crash in 2018 and has now won four straight at 185—including three at the scheduled three- or five-round distance.

Still, he wasn’t interested in callouts or prolonged post-fight rants, instead taking a thankful—if not exactly G-rated—tone.

“I just want to fight. I just want to make money,” he said. “As long as I have that UFC logo under my feet, I’m happy. If it wasn’t for the UFC I’d probably be cooking meth in a trailer or in prison.”