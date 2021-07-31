2021 NBA Free Agents: Updated Predictions Following the Draft

0 of 3

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The 2021 edition of the annual thrill ride known as the NBA draft is in the books.

Cade Cunningham is a Detroit Piston, Jalen Green is a Houston Rocket and, incredibly, Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hopefully, you've already committed the 60 picks and many trades to your memory bank, because the offseason's accelerated calendar leaves little time for more draft discussion. The free-agent market opens on Monday, so the wave of roster changes is just beginning.

Let's break out the old, reliable crystal ball, then, and predict where some of the top available players will sign.