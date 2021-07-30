Fantasy Baseball 2021: Updated Outlook for Top Players Traded at the Deadline

1 of 5

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Yankees drastically improved their batting order by adding two left-handed power hitters to the heart of the lineup.

Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo should slot right into the middle of the order and will likely take advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Rizzo and Gallo have a combined 39 home runs and 95 RBI this season. Both players have an on-base percentage over .345. Gallo owns an .869 OPS, and Rizzo has a .792 OPS.

The Yankees open their August home dates with seven games against the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners and then the Minnesota Twins come into the Bronx in the middle of the month.

The three matchups with weaker teams would presumably boost the Yankees' run totals and could help them push back into the American League pennant races.

In the last seven games, the Yankees failed to eclipse the five-run mark while going 3-4 versus the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge have hit at the top of the Yankees order for most of the season, and they should present the newly acquired sluggers with more run-producing opportunities.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone could opt to mix and match his lefites and righties. Even in that case, Rizzo and Gallo should have plenty of chances to drive in multiple runs with one swing of the bat because opponents can't pitch around one specific batter.

New York is not guaranteed to beat out Boston and Tampa Bay in the American League East, but it will at least produce plenty of home run highlights in its chase to do so with Rizzo and Gallo on the roster.