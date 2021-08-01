Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started.

The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know they won't have running back Cam Akers, who suffered a torn Achilles just before camp.

With the additional clarity, it's a good time to examine how teams might fare in 2021. We'll do exactly that here, while considering factors such as overall roster talent, coaching experience, team health, divisional competition and past performances.

These are still early win-loss estimates, as position battles are ongoing and the preseason looms.