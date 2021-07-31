The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken.

Dozens of deals went down Friday, each one seemingly bigger than the last, culminating in Kris Bryant heading to the San Francisco Giants just before the 4 p.m. ET deadline as part of an incredible National League West arms race (the San Diego Padres got both Adam Frazier and Jake Marisnick, and many feel that wasn't anywhere near enough to keep pace).

MLB fans haven't said "blockbuster" this many times in a single day since making plans to pick up a Nintendo 64 copy of Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball from their local rental stores back in 1998.

But while big trade after big trade was announced, not every team was a big winner.

In fact, about a quarter of the teams in the big leagues badly botched this late July window of opportunity to get better, either immediately or in the future.

One team of note that will not appear on this list is the Chicago Cubs. They dealt Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel and Javier Baez, emphatically waving a white flag on the 2021 season. But at least they got an impressive return for their fire sale, particularly both Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer in the Kimbrel deal. What they got from the New York Yankees for Rizzo (Alexander Vizcaino and Kevin Alcantara) was also solid.

Other teams (Washington and the Texas Rangers) that hit the reset button didn't get anywhere near as much back. But at least they wisely steered into rebuilds.

The same surely cannot be said for the Colorado Rockies.