One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Eduardo Escobar for relief pitching

After a dreadful 2020 campaign, Eduardo Escobar has bounced back in a big way in 2021. He clubbed 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks in 2019 and is roughly on pace to do the same this year.

Some lot of good it's doing Arizona, though, which suffered its 60th loss of the year before any other team acquired its 55th L. There's no time like the present to find out what the D-backs can get for the third baseman who will be a free agent this winter. His 2021 salary is around $7.7 million, but the Diamondbacks might be willing to eat a good chunk of what's left on that if it means getting something of value for 2022 and beyond.

Per FanGraphs, Arizona has the worst bullpen in the majors. And their highest-paid relievers (Joakim Soria, 37, and Tyler Clippard, 36) aren't getting any younger. The trick, of course, is going to be finding a team with a surplus of relatively young relief pitching and a need for a slugging third baseman. Maybe the Washington Nationals?

Los Angeles Dodgers: Depends on what happens with Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer is on seven-day administrative leave while MLB investigates allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. If he's ruled eligible to return to the mound, the Dodgers probably don't need to do anything at the deadline. After all, they already have the highest payroll in baseball by a margin of nearly $50 million, and they clearly aren't going to be sellers as they make their NL West and World Series pushes.

If Bauer is unable to return in the near future, though, the Dodgers might need to make a deal for another starting pitcher. A four-man rotation of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin with David Price as a spot starter for a bullpen game when necessary is still a heck of a lot better than most pitching staffs. But removing the 2020 NL Cy Young winner from the mix takes them from an A+ to a still-solid B+.

San Francisco Giants: Can they trade away the injury bug?

Nearly $44 million of San Francisco's $154 million payroll is currently on the IL, with Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt the most noteworthy names of the bunch. I suppose that's the risk you run when all four of your starting infielders and your starting catcher are each at least 33 years old, but the Giants have continued to thrive in spite of only having two players (Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores) appear in at least 70 of the team's 84 games.

Even if we foolishly assume they enter the postseason at full strength, though, the Giants could benefit from an upgrade in the outfield. Steven Duggar has been solid, but Alex Dickerson, Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman are each batting below .235 in nearly 800 combined plate appearances.

Miami's Starling Marte would be a fantastic target if the Giants are willing to go with a two-month rental. Given the average age of San Francisco's roster, though, it can't afford to deplete the farm system, as it's going to need those Triple-A guys in the next year or two.

San Diego Padres: Tucupita Marcano for late-inning help

The Padres bullpen is being held together by duct tape, smoke and mirrors. Their five most frequently used relievers—Mark Melancon, Craig Stammen, Emilio Pagan, Tim Hill and Nabil Crismatt—each has a FIP of 3.70 or worse, as well as an xFIP that is worse than his ERA. If and when that regression occurs, they best hope it doesn't hit all five guys at once, or they're liable to crash and burn over the second half of the season.

The alternative to crossing their fingers is to swing big on the reliever market. With the Cubs in a downward spiral, Craig Kimbrel should be available for the right price. Minnesota would perhaps be willing to part with Taylor Rogers. Detroit and Texas both have quality relievers who figure to be on the trade block.

And they ought to be willing to move infield prospect Tucupita Marcano to improve that 'pen.

Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't going anywhere any time soon, and CJ Abrams is San Diego's top middle infield prospect. That means Marcano's path to everyday playing time in San Diego is quite obstructed, despite his sky-high ceiling. He should have a lot of value on the market, though, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Padres make one of the biggest splashes at the deadline.

Colorado Rockies: Trevor Story for multiple young players/prospects

Trevor Story has been the No. 1 high-profile name on the trade block since long before the 2021 season began. In early February, the Rockies shipped Nolan Arenado to St. Louis (and agreed to eat more than $50 million in the process) for a bunch of prospects in what was widely regarded as one of the worst trades in recent history.

At that point, it became apparent that they're hitting the reset button and won't be re-signing Story to a nine-figure contract.

It's a situation reminiscent of 2004, when the Kansas City Royals unloaded Carlos Beltran in a three-team deal and got back John Buck, Mark Teahen and Mike Wood, each of whom spent multiple seasons in KC.

It's just a question of when they trade him and how much they can get in return. (It certainly won't happen before the All-Star break. Trading the face of the franchise right before hosting the Midsummer Classic would be a PR nightmare.) But if the Yankees can figure out how to make it happen and avoid the luxury-tax threshold, don't be surprised if they are making calls to Denver ASAP after the ASG next Tuesday.