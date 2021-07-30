MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports Before 2021 DeadlineJuly 30, 2021
MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports Before 2021 Deadline
It's been a busy week in the sporting world. The NBA draft was Thursday, training camps opened around the NFL, and the Tokyo Olympics have continued to roll on. The flurry of activity will continue with the MLB trade deadline, scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
Naturally, some notable moves have come in ahead of the deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, acquired right-hander Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
While it might be difficult for any deal to match the headline-grabbing nature of the Scherzer/Turner trade, more trades are likely to come in just under the wire. Here, we'll examine the latest MLB trade buzz on the verge of the deadline.
Trevor Story
The New York Yankees made their own blockbuster deal on Thursday, acquiring All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs. Before the deal, New York was linked to Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Rizzo deal leaves no open spot in the Yankees' infield for Story.
"With Rizzo at 1B, Gleyber stays at SS and LeMahieu at 2B. Unless the Yankees want Stanton to play the OF full-time and use Rizzo/LeMahieu at DH, there's no spot for Story," Feinsand tweeted.
Jon Heyman of MLB Networks seemed to confirm that the Yankees are no longer interested in Story.
"With surprise Rizzo move, Yankees are out on Trevor Story," Heyman tweeted.
Even with the Yankees out of the mix, Story could still be on the move before the deadline. However, MLB.com's Thomas Harding believes that it could be a last-minute trade.
"Sources said if the Rockies deal Story—a free agent at season's end—it may not happen until close to the Deadline hour," Harding wrote.
Kris Bryant
As ESPN's Jesse Rogers noted, Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant were not in the lineup on Thursday. Rizzo, obviously, was traded, and Bryant could be the next to move.
However, manager David Ross stated that Bryant sitting wasn't necessarily a trade-related decision.
"Looking at the length of the game last night and KB [Bryant] all over the place, and issues with his legs, just made some sense to me," Ross said, per Rogers.
Some still believe that Bryant will be dealt. Andy Martino of SNY reported that at least one team believes "something big" is in the works.
"That source predicted that the team's position players—Bryant, Baez and Anthony Rizzo—could be on the move first, followed on Friday by closer Craig Kimbrel," Martino wrote.
Heyman reported on Thursday night that the Cubs and New York Mets were discussing a trade involving Bryant and Zach Davies.
Presumably, New York is far from the only team in on Bryant with a few hours of trade window remaining.
New York Mets
The Mets could be significant players on deadline day, and Bryant may not be their only target. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, New York could be positioning for a major move and could offer up J.D. Davis as part of a trade package.
"There's an anticipation in the market of a big move by the Mets," McDaniel wrote. "Rival execs have said that 3B J.D. Davis is available in trades, with some speculating that this move would likely be tied to an addition of Kris Bryant. Other industry sources say Trevor Story fits the bill."
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets may also be looking for pitching help at the deadline.
"The expectation is that the Mets will still add an arm (maybe two) before Friday's trade deadline, but that it might be more of the Rich Hill level of impact," Sherman wrote. "Their rivals sense they are desperate to protect themselves."
The Mets are in first place in the NL East with a 54-47 record. They may look to make a splash on Friday in an effort to stay there. At the least, New York will be a team to watch as the deadline approaches.