MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports Before 2021 Deadline

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

It's been a busy week in the sporting world. The NBA draft was Thursday, training camps opened around the NFL, and the Tokyo Olympics have continued to roll on. The flurry of activity will continue with the MLB trade deadline, scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

Naturally, some notable moves have come in ahead of the deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, acquired right-hander Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

While it might be difficult for any deal to match the headline-grabbing nature of the Scherzer/Turner trade, more trades are likely to come in just under the wire. Here, we'll examine the latest MLB trade buzz on the verge of the deadline.