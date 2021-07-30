BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 31 Weekend

BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 31 WeekendJuly 30, 2021
The first three weeks of the 2021 BIG3 season have brought tons of exciting action, all from Las Vegas. Now, it's time for the 3-on-3 basketball league to get back on the road.
This weekend, the BIG3 is heading to Dallas when all six Week 4 matchups take place at American Airlines Center. And after these games, the 2021 regular season will have reached its midway point, with only four more weeks to go before the playoffs begin on Aug. 28.
Of the 12 teams in the league, only one remains unbeaten: Triplets. The 2019 champions have opened the season with three consecutive wins, proving they're again going to be difficult to beat. Joe Johnson was the BIG3 MVP two years ago, and he's dominating the league in 2021.
Here's everything else you need to know heading into this weekend's BIG3 action.
Week 4 Schedule
Ghost Ballers (2-1) vs. Ball Hogs (2-1)
Killer 3s (1-2) vs. Power (2-1)
Triplets (3-0) vs. Enemies (1-2)
Tri-State (2-1) vs. 3's Company (1-2)
Trilogy (2-1) vs. Aliens (1-2)
3 Headed Monsters (2-1) vs. Bivouac (0-3)
Viewing information: CBS/Paramount+ (3-6 p.m. ET); Triller/FITE (Starting at 6 p.m. ET)
Complete rosters for all 12 teams can be found at BIG3.com.
Triplets Look to Remain Undefeated Against Enemies
Johnson and Triplets showed no signs of slowing down last weekend.
Iso Joe tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the team to a 51-44 win over Trilogy. Triplets, who are coached by Lisa Leslie, also own victories over Bivouac and Power this season.
On Saturday, Triplets will look to improve to 4-0 against Enemies (1-2), who are coming off their first win of the season last week against winless Bivouac. Enemies are led by the duo of Elijah Stewart (15.3 points per game) and Isaiah Austin (15).
If Johnson continues to play the way he has been, though, it won't matter who is on the other team. The 17-year NBA veteran has been BIG Player of the Week each of the first three weeks and has also hit the game-winning shot in each of Triplets' first three victories. He's averaging 29 points and 11 rebounds per contest.
While Enemies are a solid team, they're unlikely to knock off the league pacesetters, who continue to prove they're the team to beat this season.
Will Ghost Ballers or Ball Hogs Bounce Back to Reach 3-1?
Although Ghost Ballers and Ball Hogs are among the stronger teams in the BIG3, each owning a 2-1 record, both are coming off their first loss of the season. Last Saturday, Ghost Ballers lost 50-42 to Tri-State, while Ball Hogs fell 51-46 to Power.
One of the two teams will be scoring a bounce-back victory this week, though, as Ghost Ballers and Ball Hogs are set to face off. However, the other will go on a two-game losing streak and fall to 2-2.
Mike Taylor has led the way for Ghost Ballers this season, averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Ball Hogs have one of the top scoring duos in the league in BIG3 rookies Leandro Barbosa (23 points per game) and Jodie Meeks (15).
This has the potential to be the best matchup in the league on Saturday. Entering this week, there are six teams that are 2-1, so this is a game that could also have a huge impact on how the standings shake out.
Can Tri-State Keep Momentum Going?
Tri-State lost its first game of the 2021 season, but it has since rebounded in impressive fashion. The Julius Erving-coached team beat Bivouac in Week 2, then notched a big 50-42 win over Ghost Ballers in Week 3.
Jason Richardson has been key to Tri-State's success so far. He's serving as the team's co-captain for the second consecutive season and is averaging 16.7 points and a BIG3-high 11.3 rebounds per game. Nate Robinson (captain) and Larry Sanders (co-captain) are among Tri-State's other notable players.
In order to notch a third consecutive win, Tri-State will need to defeat 3's Company, which is looking to bounce back from a 50-46 loss to 3 Headed Monsters last week. Jeremy Pargo (17.3 points per game) and Mario Chalmers (11.7) currently lead 3's Company in scoring.
It's likely Tri-State will keep its momentum going and rely on Richardson to lead it to another victory, but this has the potential to be a competitive matchup in the process.