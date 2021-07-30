BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 31 Weekend

0 of 4

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

The first three weeks of the 2021 BIG3 season have brought tons of exciting action, all from Las Vegas. Now, it's time for the 3-on-3 basketball league to get back on the road.

This weekend, the BIG3 is heading to Dallas when all six Week 4 matchups take place at American Airlines Center. And after these games, the 2021 regular season will have reached its midway point, with only four more weeks to go before the playoffs begin on Aug. 28.

Of the 12 teams in the league, only one remains unbeaten: Triplets. The 2019 champions have opened the season with three consecutive wins, proving they're again going to be difficult to beat. Joe Johnson was the BIG3 MVP two years ago, and he's dominating the league in 2021.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this weekend's BIG3 action.