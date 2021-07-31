Simone Biles Withdraws from Gymnastics Event Final in Floor at Tokyo Olympics

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics announced Simone Biles will withdraw from the event floor final at the Tokyo Olympics as she continues to focus on her mental health and well-being. She will make a determination about competing on the balance beam later this week.

The floor has been arguably Biles' best event over her career. She won gold in the competition at the 2016 Olympics as well as five times in the world championships in five attempts.

She has multiple moves named after her in the routine.

The all-time great gymnast won't be able to continue her success in the event finals Monday in Tokyo and will leave without an individual medal.

Biles withdrew from the team competition and individual all-around "in order to focus on her mental health," as USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles said on Today. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

She also explained that her "twisties" could be extremely dangerous with the inability to land her moves as usual.

"At the end of the day, it's like we want to walk out of here, not be dragged out here on the stretcher or anything," Biles said.

The 24-year-old also withdrew from the vault and uneven bars event finals despite qualifying. Biles has six Olympic medals in her career, including four golds won at Rio five years ago.