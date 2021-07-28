MLB Rumors: Top Trade Reports Entering 2021 Deadline Day

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Max Scherzer has some leverage in trade discussions and he might use it.

The Nationals ace is drawing widespread interest, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting even the low-payroll Tampa Bay Rays have made inquiries. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Rays are indeed one of eight teams known to be in on "Mad Max."

However, Scherzer has 10-to-5 rights that give him veto powers on certain trades, and he might have three specific destinations in his sights.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Scherzer's "preference" is to be traded to one of the NL West contenders, the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, or San Francisco Giants. Additionally, Rosenthal noted the Nationals are ramping up discussions on Scherzer to give him time to waive the no-trade clause.

The veteran right-hander would have a major impact on any of the aforementioned NL West clubs, not to mention several other contenders around the game. Scherzer has suddenly entered the spotlight as perhaps the top asset available, and it might be a matter of time before he is playing elsewhere.

One complication, as Passan and others noted, is the deferrals on Scherzer's contract through 2028. However, the Nats might enhance their prospect return should they agree to pay down some of that deferred money.