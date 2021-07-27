NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Aaron Rodgers Shows Up in Green Bay

2 of 11

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Rumors have swirled of late around two particular members of the New England Patriots, but as the Pats opened camp Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick said nothing to change the perception that star cornerback Stephon Gilmore wants a new deal (or a trade) and third-year first-round wide receiver N'Keal Harry is on the trading block.

Regarding Gilmore, Belichick said "we're not gonna talk publicly about contracts." Regarding Harry, he said "not gonna talk about contracts and personal situations."

So yeah, maybe the buzz is Bill hasn't changed.

At least fellow veteran Pats defensive back Devin McCourty had more to say about Gilmore's situation, telling reporters Tuesday:

"All that stuff usually gets resolved. And whenever a player's contract comes up it's between kind of between the player and the team, so that all will be figured out. It was good seeing my guy again. And like I've always said, he's one of the best corners in this league. He's been the best guy for the last couple of years, obviously defensive MVP, and he's really made this defense operate at a different level when he's out there. So anytime I get an opportunity to be out there on the field with him, gives us a better chance to win, makes us a better defense. So it is great having you here in the locker room and on this team."

Meanwhile, Belichick did provide a slightly more compelling comment on the team's quarterback situation involving veteran Cam Newton and rookie first-round pick Mac Jones.

"Yeah, as I said, every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance in whatever our role or capacity is," he told reporters. "So it's a new season. We've done some things in the spring, but this is really the start of football season in terms of the team-building part in training camp. So we all have a lot of work to do, that includes all of us. So, until we go out and do anything, it's pretty much a clean slate."