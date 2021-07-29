Buying or Selling Latest Buzz on 2021 NFL Rookies

1 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

At 6'0" and 201 pounds with reliable hands, Ja'Marr Chase has the physical profile of a top-flight NFL receiver. At practice, he's been showcasing his technical proficiency as well.

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters recalled a moment in which Chase identified the defender's coverage and altered his route, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

"He understood why and explained that,” Walters said. "Just little things like that give you confidence that he's going to be able to not only master his position, which is the X (outside receiver), but he's going to be able to learn to play other places as well."

Chase racked up 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns at LSU in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he might have developed into a more nuanced playmaker who can beat defenders with high-level football IQ.

Chase has the strength, speed and playmaking ability to compete with the best athletes in the game. He could reach an even higher level with the ability to set himself up for wide-open catches downfield.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner appears to have worked on coverage and play recognition, which will allow him to attack defenses from the opposite side of the field or in the slot as an elite offensive weapon.

Verdict: Buy