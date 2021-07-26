NFL Predictions 2021: Projecting Teams with Most Improved Win Totals

0 of 4

John Raoux/Associated Press

As NFL teams prepare to open training camps, fans are filled with a sense of hope. Everyone is undefeated, and every fanbase can feel its team has a chance to contend. This sense of optimism is bolstered by the reality that teams regularly go from being basement-dwellers to postseason threats in the course of a single season.

A year ago, the Washington Football Team was coming off of a 3-13 campaign. It went on to win the NFC East at 7-9. The Miami Dolphins were coming off of a 5-11 season. They missed the playoffs but notched 10 wins in 2020. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, went from 6-10 to 11-5 last season while advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 2021 season is likely to see some similar turnarounds, with teams posting five-, six- or even seven-win improvements. While that may not necessarily lead to playoff success, it will show that some recently struggling teams are on the right track.

Which teams could make the biggest win-total jumps in 2021? Let's take a look. First, though, let's examine how every team finished in 2020.