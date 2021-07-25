Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 2

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka lit the torch to signify the end of the opening ceremony for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics on Friday and since then, athletes from around the world have been on fire with memorable performances.

With Day 2 officially in the books, international sports fans have already been treated to a slate of events that include mainstays like swimming, women's soccer, softball, gymnastics and exciting new entries like 3x3 Basketball and skateboarding.

It's still early, but countries like China, Japan and the United States are really starting to establish themselves by landing at the top of the medal count leaderboard.

The U.S. didn't medal on Day 1, but managed to bounce back with 10 medals during the second day of action.

All told, 93 medals have been awarded. Here's a quick look at the leaders after Day 2:

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count, Day 2

China: 6 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze, 11 Total



Japan: 5 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Total

United States: 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze, 10 Total

Republic of Korea: 2 Gold, 3 Bronze, 5 Total

Russian Olympic Committee: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze, 7 Total

Italy: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze, 5 Total

Australia: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze, 3 Total

France: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze, 3 Total

Hungary: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Total

Tunisia: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Total

Austria: 1 Gold, 1 Total

Ecuador: 1 Gold, 1 Total

*Full results and medal standings can be found at Olympics.com.

Day 2 Recap and Highlights

Probably the biggest surprise of Day 2 was Team USA men's basketball's 83-76 loss to France in the first game of group play.

It was the first Olympic loss suffered by the men's team since 2004.

As a result, many are worried about the top-ranked team's gold medal chances moving forward.

"I think we have a history of dominance and maybe not always blowing people out, but we have a history of winning. And it's not often that you see Team USA go out there and lose, especially to start," Daman Lillard told ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"I think that's why a lot of people will make it seem like the end of the world, but our job as professionals and this team and representing our country at the Olympics, we've got to do what's necessary and we still can accomplish what we came here to accomplish."

On a higher note, Chase Kalisz won Team USA’s first gold medal of the Games after placing first in the men's 400-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

The Maryland native grew up idolizing Michael Phelps, who was on hand to watch his protege swim towards his own Olympic glory.

"My heart is about to pop out of my chest," Phelps said on the broadcast per Yahoo Sports. "I'm so stoked right now."

Close friend and fellow American Jay Litherland finished second to claim the silver.

Not to be outdone, Team USA's Lee Kiefer took home the gold in fencing in a 15-13 victory over Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Kiefer is the first American woman to ever finish first at the Olympics in individual foil and all it took was to beat the reigning gold medalist and No. 1 ranked Deriglazova.

"I wish could chop it up in little pieces and distribute it to everyone that I love," Kiefer told Josh Peter of

USA TODAY of her winning feeling.

Team USA's other two gold medals were won by William Shaner, who set an Olympic record with a final score of 251.6 in the men's 10-meter air rifle and Anastasija Zolotic who won the featherweight division title in women's taekwondo.