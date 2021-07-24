UFC on ESPN 27: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

It's been well over two years since we last saw T.J. Dillashaw in the Octagon during a failed bid to win the flyweight championship from Henry Cejudo.

That wasn't part of a deep slide for the former champion, though. He tested positive for EPO before and after the fight, resulting in him having his bantamweight title stripped, but he had won four straight fights and captured the championship just before the loss and positive test.

Now, at 35, he's a bit of a mystery. If he's been able to keep himself in something close to top form, he could be an interesting challenge for Sandhagen. If not, he could get exposed pretty quickly.

At his best, Dillashaw is a strong wrestler whose quickness and level changes can keep opponents guessing and unsure. That will be a good test for Sandhagen. His most recent loss came to Sterling by first-round submission.

The Sandman's length could pose a problem for Dillashaw. At 5'11", Sandhagen is five inches taller than his opponent Saturday, and he's good at using that to his advantage in striking.

That should be enough to keep Dillashaw at bay unless he is in the championship form we saw from him nearly three years ago.

Prediction: Sandhagen via decision.