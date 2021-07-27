2021 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stack Up Entering Training Camp?

0 of 32

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

It's time to go camping.

This week, teams across the National Football League will report for training camp, as preparations for the season to come ramp up in earnest ahead of the season opener on September 9 in Tampa.

The camps may all be similar, but the goals of the teams conducting them vary greatly. Teams like the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars are instituting ground-up rebuilds, with new coaching staffs and quarterbacks. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are trying to build on last year's success and take the next step to Super Bowl contender. And teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just looking to tighten up a few things and avoid injuries.

The dawn of training camp offers our NFL team here at Bleacher Report to get in some work as well—analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to slot the league's teams from worst to first.

The teams on either end of that spectrum aren't especially surprising, but there are some eyebrow-raisers in between.