Preview and Predictions for Tokyo Olympics Women's Basketball Tournament

2 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

Nigeria

Japan

France

USA

The Favorite

The United States isn't only the favorite in Group B but is the favorite to take the gold medal. When you have a group of 12 who all can bring elite-level basketball and all play in the WNBA, it's not a matter of if someone will step up but rather who.

In constructing the USA roster for Tokyo, the committee added some younger faces to complement and add energy to a roster that includes four-time gold medalists Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird. Ariel Atkins, Jewell Loyd, Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson are all newbies under 28 years old.

The Americans are incredibly deep in their frontcourt and have about as much size as any other team in the entire field. Head coach Dawn Staley has been playing with how she can rotate Brittney Griner, Wilson, Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles while also taking advantage of potentially how versatile USA can be as well.

The Americans can go really big or smaller at the drop of a hat. But the issues that remain are how disruptive will those switches in style be and will that allow USA to clean up its issues turning the ball over? In its two exhibition games against Australia and Nigeria in Las Vegas, USA turned the ball over a combined 33 times.

In the 93-62 exhibition win against Nigeria, Staley noted the focus for the Americans improves every time they get on the court together. "The energy, the effort, the deliberateness was all apparent today, and it just goes to show, getting more and more prep time will help,” she said. "I know that they don't like losing and losing will help you focus a lot quicker and get the type of result that we wanted today."

Although Team USA lost twice in one week to the WNBA All-Stars and the Australian Opals before defeating Nigeria, don't be concerned yet.

The Field

It's going to be difficult for Japan to match up against the rest of Group B when its average size is 5'9" and it is relatively inexperienced. Since former WNBA player Ramu Tokashiki is still out after tearing her ACL, the rest of Team Japan will need to buy into gang rebounding. If someone can help Saki Hayashi spread the floor and knock down shots, Japan might be able to make its games competitive.

Team Nigeria's story shouldn't be about who couldn't play. While D'Tigress would have rocked this tournament with both Elizabeth Williams and Nneka Ogwumike on the roster, they are still dark horses.

Team Nigeria's identity is contingent upon turning opponents over for easy offense. But Nigeria needs to make sure it can score off every takeaway and looks after the ball itself. Look for Atonye Nyingifa and Ify Ibekwe to lead team Nigeria along with a blast of energy off the bench from Duke alumna Oderah Chidom, Erica Ogwumike and current Duke transfer Elizabeth Balogun.

Also, while Chiney Ogwumike was cleared to play by FIBA, the final roster didn't include her.

And, finally, France has way too much talent to not move onto the final phase. It also has a chip on its shoulder following defeat to Serbia in June's EuroBasket final.

France has a healthy combination of size and experience. Add in a really skilled backcourt that became even more versatile with L.A. Sparks forward Gabby Williams, and the French have at least four players who can serve as playmakers on the ball. They also have established chemistry with veteran center Sandrine Gruda, combo guard Marine Johannes, power forwards Alexia Chartereau and Endene Miyem, who all have played with one another on and off for at least two years.

Group B Prediction

Both the United States and France should move on to the final phase, but Nigeria, a dark horse in the Tokyo Olympics, will also find its way into the quarters.